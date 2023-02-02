White annoyance with Black discordance has been a standing feature of race relations in Australia since Indigenous peoples first found any voice at all. Now that we’re talking about the Voice proper, we need to get comfortable with the fact that not all First Nations peoples are going to like it.

The media’s role isn’t to just publicise every objection to the Voice, but to critically analyse it and help the public form assessments of each argument’s validity.

Powerful Indigenous voices are raising some objections. At Invasion Day rallies around the country last week, the Voice was finding little popular support but a lot of anger (although polling indicates that 80% of First Nations peoples currently intend to vote Yes in the referendum). This should cause neither surprise nor concern, but curiosity.