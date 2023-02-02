The federal government has a laser-like focus on the implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which includes a Voice to Parliament recognised in the constitution, truth-telling and a treaty.

It’s a list of milestones leading the national discourse about the merits, demerits and challenges of implementing a Voice. What isn’t a key focus right now is whether our institutions are fit for purpose if a Voice comes into being. Can Parliament do the job required?

There is no reason to doubt its possibility, but an additional tweak might be needed to ensure the system has ongoing symmetry.