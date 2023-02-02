Overnight, Gawker’s editor-in-chief Leah Finnigan announced the rebirth of Gawker has come to an end. The gossip and news site that had lived (and died) on the edge for the majority of its time on this planet is finally gone.

Gawker was a publisher of incendiary gossip, and it was a combination of two pieces in particular that eventually saw it sued out of existence (but, as it turned out, only temporarily).

In 2012 it published a portion of a sex tape featuring professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, who launched an invasion of privacy lawsuit. It was later found that Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel was backing Hogan’s legal challenge, possibly as revenge for Gawker allegedly outing Thiel as gay five years earlier.