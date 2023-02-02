Former US president Donald Trump has had a busy week.
He’s been on the campaign trail for 2024 (it’s always election season in the US), going places he normally wouldn’t and largely striking an uncharacteristically conventional tone. Footage has been released of him at a fraud deposition pleading the Fifth Amendment (which prevents self-incrimination) a mere 400 times when asked about his financial affairs. He’s suing Bob Woodward. And most strikingly, some of his colleagues are idly fantasising about his death.
