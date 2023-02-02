A formal letter of complaint to the ACT Bar Association penned by Bruce Lehrmann in the wake of his aborted trial for the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins has been leaked to media, alleging the conduct of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shane Drumgold effectively denied him a fair trial.

The correspondence, first reported in The Australian on Wednesday evening, argues Drumgold “failed in his unique and special duties as a prosecutor” by allowing his conduct to be motivated by politics.

“I contend that his conduct was driven by malice towards me personally. I also consider that his conduct was political,” Lehrmann said in the letter.