Just last year it looked like the news media couldn’t live without billionaires. Remember? They were going to save journalism with their mix of savvy, cash and promises of independence? Now it looks like we can’t live with them.

Take SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. His botched takeover of Twitter — as well as his weaponising of the “Twitter Files” into some weird simulacrum of journalism — told us something we should have long known: journalism creaks when billionaires try to bend it to their own beliefs.

Or look at 2023’s all-purpose villain Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Back when he was a billionaire, he translated his “effective altruism” into money for start-up media, encouraging crypto-friendly reporting. So far, Semafor has had to buy back SBF’s $14 million share, while Pro Publica has returned the first tranche of what was to have been a $7 million grant.