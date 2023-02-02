Another former Coalition minister whose responsibilities included administering robodebt has denied responsibility for the unlawful scheme.

Alan Tudge, who served as human services minister between 2016 and 2017 under the Turnbull government, was the third ex-minister to face the royal commission into the program yesterday.

Ex-ministers Marise Payne and Scott Morrison have gone before him; both said they weren’t aware the scheme was illegal. Christian Porter will take the witness stand later today.