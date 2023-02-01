“Why was a non-Indigenous agency hired to do potentially the most important job in history for our people?” said Peter Kirk, co-founder of Indigenous creative agency Campfire X.

“If it’s not Indigenous-led, it’s just another campaign. If it’s not Indigenous-led, it tells the story that we’re not good enough.”

In September, ad agency The Monkeys — on behalf of the Uluru Dialogue Group — pioneered the push for a Yes vote in the referendum on a Voice to Parliament. The campaign was called “History is Calling” and pitched a case for constitutional recognition of First Nations peoples to the Australian public.