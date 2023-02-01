Alan Tudge’s former media adviser Rachelle Miller told the robodebt royal commission on Tuesday that she placed stories with “friendly”, “right-wing” media outlets to counter critical media coverage of the scheme, before releasing victims’ personal details.
Miller told the commission in a statement that by early 2017, negative coverage of the robodebt scandal had cascaded into a “media crisis”, which Tudge gave “firm” instructions to “shut down”.
The royal commission, which was established in August, is investigating how the illegal scheme was established in 2015 and allowed to run until November 2019, before ending with a $1.8 billion settlement with nearly 400,000 known victims.
Under questioning, Miller said she devised a media strategy to counter the negative coverage in “left-wing” media that involved placing stories with more sympathetic outlets across the News Corp stable about how the Coalition was “catching people who were cheating the welfare system”.
“The media strategy we developed was to run a counter-narrative in the more friendly media such as The Australian and the tabloids, which we knew were interested in running stories about welfare system integrity and the supposed ‘dole-bludgers’,” she wrote in her statement.
Miller said the office wasn’t particularly worried about the negative coverage in late 2016, which at the time was being led by Guardian Australia, because “it wasn’t unusual” for the left-leaning press to be “attacking us over social policy”.
Once the issue began to attract coverage in other outlets, she said, then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull became “unhappy”. Tudge as a result became adamant the government should defend itself and be “correcting the record”.
Tudge sent his former chief of staff an article written by Peter Martin in The Sydney Morning Herald in an email, saying “PM sent me this one and has the clearest critique”, the commission was shown.
Martin had written: “The humans charged with applying the law didn’t issue debt notices unless they had evidence debts existed. To do so without evidence would be to break the law.”
Miller told the commission that Turnbull liked reading The Sydney Morning Herald. When asked where the Herald fit into her spectrum of partisan media coverage, Miller told commissioner Catherine Holmes AC SC it fit into the “left-wing” media camp.
“Left wing!” Holmes responded.
The bolstered media offensive then saw the minister’s office and the department actively seek to disprove claims made by victims of the scheme in the media.
Miller said Tudge requested the files of “every single person” who appeared in news reports on the scheme so “we could understand the details of their case”.
The bolstered media strategy included “correcting the record” in instances where victims had gone to media with their stories and made claims the department and the minister’s office deemed incorrect.
She was asked about the process that led to the release of victims’ personal details. The commission heard that Miller discussed the partial release of information against the recipient with Bevan Hannan, her media counterpart at the department, and chief counsel Annette Musolino, who cleared the release, which only drew more criticism.
One example of the office using right-wing media to combat criticism was a story written on January 26 2017 by Simon Benson in The Australian, headlined: “Centrelink debt scare backfires on Labor”.
The story said the department “confirmed” that a number of victims who said they were wrongly targeted had “in fact” accepted that the debt averaged by the scheme was owed.
“That was an article we liked,” Miller said.
Tudge has repeatedly rejected and denied Miller’s claims, and is scheduled to appear before the royal commission today, before former attorney-general Christian Porter is scheduled to appear tomorrow.
Miller alleged in 2021 that Tudge was abusive towards her during a consensual affair, and later accepted a $650,000 settlement from the federal government after claiming she suffered hurt, distress and humiliation during her time working for both Tudge and Michaelia Cash.
Sick. What hope can there be for our society where such cynical cruelty can be considered good policy.
Well more Aussies voted against them that for them in the last election so that’s something I suppose.
In today’s hearing Tudge appears to have that condition endemic in former Liberal ministers ie: the inability to recall events.
if average citizens answered, “I don’t recall”, as often as pollies do under questioning, they’d be deemed to be mentally incapable of looking after themselves … let alone being able to help run a country
The coverage of this inquiry over past months by The Saturday Paper has been excellent, if you have the stomach for all it reveals.
It is now clear that Coalition ministers, their advisors and the relevant senior public servants, including lawyers, fought tooth and nail for years to preserve a scheme that many of them knew was illegal and anyone with a brain could see was based on a meaningless calculation that manufactured imaginary debts. Instead of considering any adverse findings, complaints or concerns raised by the AAT, the public, the media and the victims, they just ignored or dismissed it all and attacked those who they saw as enemies. There was never any concern shown for law, facts or decency, the only objective was to win at any cost. The conduct of the politicians involved is atrocious, but the actions of the public servants and lawyers is arguably worse as they lost all objectivity and went well beyond any acceptable professional limits in devising, implementing and protecting this illegal scheme that extorted well over a billion dollars from vulnerable Australians. These people have blood on their hands. There should be consequences. For a start, the government lawyers who protected this illegal scheme should be struck off.
And the public service should be de-politicised.
Indeed. There is every reason to think the origin of this rot in the public service is Howard’s insistence that it exists only to enable ministers, and the corrollary of stuffing the public service and agencies with Liberal stooges at every opportunity which has continued ever since. Anyone showing a tendency for independence or principles has suffered for it. A relevant example is Emeritus Professor Terry Carney, who sat on the AAT and a predecessor tribunal for decades until, shortly after he made scathing adverse findings about Robodebt, the former Coalition government abruptly ended his tenure in 2017, As he told the inquiry, he was not at all surprised. The senior government lawyer responsible among other things for Robodebt matters, who was handed Carney’s AAT findings, told the inquiry she did not bother to read it because it was long and legalistic.
But the problem is that there are never any consequence – eg.banking royal commission. All ministers who were associated with this illegal scheme should lose their parliamentary pensions just for starters.
The Coalition have always despised the poor as whining, inefficient losers who are a waste of money and a danger to proper society. I suspect that under the next Lib/Nat leadership a real robotic penalty will take place, a la The Terminator, where the poor are hunted down and destroyed by machines if they become ungrateful for the pittance they’re handed. This will of course be eagerly accepted and recorded by certain elements of the media who must not be mentioned here.
So, where is this “left-wing media” they were worried about?
Crikey?
Stephen Colbert years ago noted the left-wing bias shown by reality. Therefore if some media outlet reports any facts or truth it is ipso facto left-wing.