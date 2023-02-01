Six months ago, when it was announced that the new Labor government would draft a national culture policy, your correspondent suggested it could be reduced to three points: having culture that the market won’t fund is good, so the government should fund it; granting of this funding should be shaped to maximise equality of access; large-scale broadcasters should be subject to local content quotas.

That was it. That was all you needed.

On looking at Revive, the new national cultural policy document (so called because titling it “Breathe, Damn You, Breathe” would have been unseemly), I wondered if Labor had taken up my suggestion. There is nothing of the grand pronouncements of past documents about what culture is or how it serves a nation.