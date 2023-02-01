In Political Lives: Australian prime ministers and their biographers, Chris Wallace has given us something to be nostalgic about. Not the prime ministers — they’re as flawed as they’ve always been. Rather, it’s the journalists of yesteryear who seem better equipped to tackle those politicians and make meaningful stories out of them.

Wallace, a political historian, is at heart an irrepressible journalist. Naturally Political Lives is a romping read (there is, after all, an intimate 32-page account of former prime minister Bob Hawke, his wife Blanche d’Alpuget and their biographical exertions). There’s plenty of stuff for political junkies too: lively portraits of Australia’s first 25 prime ministers; gripping accounts of their contemporaneous chroniclers.

And there’s a serious argument here. “Reputation is political capital,” Wallace writes. “Biographers are among those who coin it, and who can destroy it, as well as providing the material for others to do the same for their own multifarious reasons.”