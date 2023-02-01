It’s starting to feel like a re-run of 2022, or in the worlds of the legendary American baseball player and manager Yogi Berra: “It’s déjà vu all over again.”

MAFS dominated the night with 1.056 million nationally (despite being just plain grubby), which is down from its launch figure of 1.113 million. Australian Idol languishes on Seven at 657,000 (10th nationally…), but that was down from the 673,000 return on Monday night. Australian Survivor on Ten brought in 526,000, down from 579,000 on Monday.

It is so predictable. Contrast the grubby antics on MAFS and its cast of actors with what you see on Better Date Than Never on the ABC (327,000). Fewer viewers but real emotions and passions.