The Liberal Party is in soul-searching mode, having lost elections in every jurisdiction other than New South Wales and Tasmania. But if NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet can win a fourth term in March, holding on to our most populated state, it will send a clear message of how the party can begin a redemption arc.

At the federal election, a majority of women preferred Labor in all age segments. So, yes, we have a women issue. Even this year our preselections haven’t been good enough, but that says more about some of our dysfunctional, self-interested and obstinate members than it does about our leaders.

What I hope the voters of NSW can see is the difference between what we took to the polls federally last year, and what we’re taking to this year’s state election. The branding between former prime minister Scott Morrison and Perrottet is very different. The big question, however, will be whether the trends we saw at the federal election will be replicated — I’m talking about the teal elephant in the room.

I’ve been asked a lot during the past year as to why I, a young professional woman in my 30s, won’t be voting for the teals in March. The answer is that I strongly believe that everything last year’s teals were advocating for are the very things the Perrottet government has a proven track record delivering.

I also would prefer to back a political party than an independent; the teals can never hold a portfolio and never form a government. As we’ve seen federally, other than David Pocock, the teals will struggle to have much power at all this term.

Last year the teals took a slogan of climate, integrity and gender to the election. They marketed themselves as the good type of political leadership, bold and courageous with good morals, rather than greedy, corrupt and untrustworthy. Essentially the political version of ESG in finance. It was a clever political strategy — and it worked.

The problem shared by today’s politicians is that we all have the attention span of gnats. Unless you can present a complex, considered policy in digestible, bite-sized pieces — or in 280 characters — you’re doomed. It leaves voters worse off, too; we become oblivious to the nuance and intricacies of the policies we think we’re voting for.

The teals were light, if not non-existent, on policy, stuck in no-woman’s-land, boasting of their independence while sharing colours and money just like a political party. They said they wanted climate action, yet their policy on emissions cuts varied vastly. But who cared? Voters read the word “climate” and that’s all that mattered.

When it comes to policy, I find it patronising when we talk about “female policy”. Like we want a free ironing board or a vacuum cleaner for our votes. We pussycats value similar things to our male counterparts. However, we can’t ignore statistics.

In a 2018 report, it found women aged 18-33 are eight times more likely than men to believe processes of climate change will affect their lives. We also know the Liberals’ two-party-preferred vote was the weakest among women aged 18-34.

As a woman in my 30s with an open affiliation to the Liberal Party and who has six years working at Sky News, it surprises no one that I’m not Twitter’s cup of tea. I’m pretty consistently told by big-brained men and condescending women that my party isn’t doing enough on climate — and that this is why they’ll be voting elsewhere this March.

Sure, fill your boots. But the inconvenient truth they’ll have to contend with is this: the NSW Liberal government is leading the way on climate. If you don’t believe me, a mere Liberal hack, a quick google of the World Wildlife Fund will show the Perrottet government as the top performer on renewables. By the way, in second place is the only other Liberal-governed state, Tasmania. Drats! Really throws that narrative out the window.

In NSW we also have an established integrity commission and the most female-focused policy agenda of any state in the country. The state has led the way in its groundbreaking early education plan. We passed affirmative consent and invested a record amount of funding in preventative measures and support for domestic violence. We increased options for parental leave and provided financial support for women going through IVF.

This isn’t flowery ironing board and vacuum cleaner crap. These are tangible policies that will help women.

I’m a Liberal because I believe in the ethos of the party. Free markets, competition, freedom of speech, personal accountability and small governments that don’t insert themselves into every area of your life.

Of course, those values only go so far. A good leader knows when it’s more important to be a premier than it is to be a Liberal, and that is what Perrottet has shown. The cashless gambling card actually goes against the grain of Liberal free-market values, but it is unquestionably the right decision for our state and in our citizens’ best interest — residents in NSW have lost $135 billion since the introduction of poker machines 30 years ago.

Regardless of political allegiance, if you have come to power in the past decade, one of your biggest responsibilities should be diluting culture wars that only further polarise a fractured society. Perrottet has done well to avoid fanning the flames for political gains.

Also, despite being religious, he doesn’t rule as a Christian. The Berejiklian and Perrottet governments allowed bills to go to a conscience vote on things like abortion and euthanasia. To me, as a non-Christian, that is important.

When it comes to fixing our women issue, the mistake the Liberal Party continues to make is that we’re trying to pretend it’s a clandestine problem no one knows about. (Guys, I think they know.)

We need to change tack and start being explicit about why we are the way we are. When we explain it, it actually makes perfect sense: we’re hamstrung to our membership. Members wield a lot of power in the preselection process, and our average member is a male in his 60s. Until we see a rapid influx of women and a rapid decrease in the average age of our membership, it will be difficult to change.

This is why I am trying to flood the party with women aged 30-60 by launching Hilma’s Network. I mean, other than begging, how do we attract these exotic creatures?! By trying, for starters. By holding curated events that appeal to them. It’s about showing women that we know we haven’t been good enough for them and that we are trying to fix it. It’s symbolic. And sometimes it’s hard for a party that prides itself on anti-virtue signalling to make peace with the fact that symbolism is sometimes important.

Hilma’s Network launched in September and more than 550 women have subscribed. Already hosting events in NSW every second month, designed with female non-members in mind, this year we have expanded to Queensland, South Australia and Victoria.

The wheels are in motion within the Liberal Party. The members that love it the most will allow it to evolve. But I don’t think it’s fair to punish a premier with a proven history of supporting women in his state through policy, for the faux pas of party members.

I believe Perrottet would be even bolder in a new term. I believe he will think creatively and enthusiastically about policy that supports women and the environment while also uniting a polarised society.

Plus, he will be the man to get a vibrant Sydney nightlife back and drumming. God knows we need it.

Disclosure: Charlotte Mortlock is an adviser on pacific and international development for Michael McCormack, member for Riverina.

