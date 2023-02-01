The Church of Ubuntu describes itself as a “non-dualistic all embracing multi-faith philosophy and way of life”.

“We focus,” the church promises, “on total holistic health and well-being, using natural plant-based healing methods.” Naturally, the background of its website is a picture of a gleaming sky through a leafy forest canopy.

The church and “wellness centre” attached is at the centre of another employment dispute around vaccination, and it’s a doozy.