ClubsNSW CEO Josh Landis was sacked yesterday for suggesting Dominic Perrottet’s drive for cashless gaming cards was being driven by his “Catholic gut”.

The NSW premier didn’t miss when he appeared on Ben Fordham’s 2GB Breakfast show yesterday, calling the comments “inappropriate and offensive”.

By lunchtime, Landis had quickly capitulated, offering an unreserved public apology but by 4pm the ClubsNSW board had met and his sacking was announced.