Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following mentions a deceased person.

In delivering his findings into the death of Veronica Nelson over three hours on Monday morning, coroner Simon McGregor issued a harrowing indictment of the Victorian government’s “tough on crime” approach.

Nelson, a 37-year-old Gunditjmara, Dja Dja Wurrung, Wiradjuri and Yorta Yorta woman, died at the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre on January 2 2020. She died in a prison cell as a result of complications of withdrawal from chronic opiate use and undiagnosed Wilkie’s Syndrome, a rare and potentially life-threatening gastrointestinal condition.