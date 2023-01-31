No tennis, so the 2023 ratings battle has been joined in full, and unfortunately for Seven and Ten it was a stuttering return for Seven’s Australian Idol (673,000 nationally for the launch ep) and Ten’s Australian Survivor (579,000 nationally for the launch ep). They were not only easily done over by the start of Nine’s tacky Married At First Sight (1.113 million) but also the ABC line-up of 7.30 (815,000), Back Roads (767,000), Four Corners (789,000) and Media Watch (731,000).

Seven flogged the return of Idol to death during the test cricket while Nine flogged MAFS during the tennis. This win for the ABC with its news and current affairs slate again shows that the format has an audience so long as it is high quality.

Seven followed Idol with Below Deck Down Under — 229,000 (it too was promoted heavily over the break). Nine was all a bit too late with Harry and Meghan: The Great Divide — 465,000 in what was a warning to all the desperados on MAFS. Q+A snuck back into the Monday night slot after Media Watch — 348,000, an OK result but any success will depend on the popularity of Four Corners each week. It’s better back on Mondays than in the black hole of Thursday nights where it was being hammered by football for much of the ratings year.