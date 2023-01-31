Crikey speaks to detainees of Sydney's Villawood Detention Centre about the deteriorating conditions of their incarceration.
Content warning: this article contains mention of suicide.
Reemon Eisho spoke about the spectre and reality of suicide with casual ease, shrugging off the possibility he was in any way unique in that respect.
“All of us here are doing it tough. If I’d known I was coming for this, I swear I would’ve stayed in my country and just died there. Honestly, better for me than all this struggle,” he told Crikey.
Read more about what detainees at Villawood have to say.
Become a subscriber to get full access to the website, as well as our premium newsletters.
Join us
Already a subscriber? Log in to keep reading.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.