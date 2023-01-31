Protesters rally outside the Downing Centre Court in Sydney (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)
Protesters rally outside the Downing Centre Court in Sydney (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

Content warning: this article contains mention of suicide.

Reemon Eisho spoke about the spectre and reality of suicide with casual ease, shrugging off the possibility he was in any way unique in that respect.

“All of us here are doing it tough. If I’d known I was coming for this, I swear I would’ve stayed in my country and just died there. Honestly, better for me than all this struggle,” he told Crikey.