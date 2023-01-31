Anyone who thinks Peter Dutton is going to play nice and back the Yes case for constitutional reform on Indigenous recognition is kidding themselves.

The opposition leader stopped even thinking about laying down bipartisan cards before Christmas. Since new year he’s been dealing himself a hand as dark as the lowest cards in the spades and clubs suits.

To understand why Dutton is all but certain to back in the No case, look no further than his political backstory in the Queensland LNP and his recent time as the parliamentary and political hard man for Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison.