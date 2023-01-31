Teal MP Monique Ryan has been accused of trying to sack her chief of staff for refusing to work “unreasonable” hours.
The staffer, Sally Rugg, known as a leading advocate for marriage equality, is suing her boss and the Commonwealth for an alleged breach of the Fair Work Act’s “general protections” provisions.
Documents lodged with the Federal Court show Rugg is seeking to prevent Ryan from sacking her after a dispute about working hours.
Rugg, who has only been in the role for about six months, claims the Commonwealth denied her right to refuse to work “additional hours that were unreasonable” and engaged in “hostile conduct in the workplace”.
The sacking would have taken effect today, but Rugg is calling for an injunction to prevent her employment from being terminated.
In the court documents, Rugg alleges Ryan was the “principal actor” in the allegations.
Ryan, an independent, was elected to the Victorian seat of Kooyong — previously held by former treasurer Josh Frydenberg — in 2022.
Rugg told The Sydney Morning Herald last year she had been drawn to Ryan after witnessing an impressive debate against Frydenberg: “What drew me to Monique was obviously the policy priorities — climate change, gender equity, integrity and transparency in politics — but also her approach as a grassroots, community-connected independent.”
The application was filed on January 25, and the first hearing in the case has been set for Thursday.
Ryan’s office declined to comment, as did lawyers representing both sides.
Is it that important that it should be a major headline on all Australian news sites ?
Takes the focus off Dom so yes
Some newspapers will run this story with their own particular spin because of the people involved. But how an MP runs their office is certainly newsworthy in my opinion – regardless of the political leanings of those involved.
Agree on both points. Anyone remember Jenkins’ review?
For those desperate to salvage the flotsam & jetsam from the Bad Ship Duopoly it is absolutely essential.
yes maybe Josh is ? Right up his alley and serves up an entree for his lust for power … oh..no ..not hkm agaeen
We don’t yet have enough information to form our own opinions about this. In the meantime here are some thoughts. Doctors (like Ryan) often work long hours so maybe they are not always sympathetic to employees. Albanese cut the staff numbers for the independents which would affect workload. The Commonwealth as an employer has a long history of expecting long hours stemming from “efficiency dividends”. Perhaps it is about time somebody sued.
Notwithstanding the above, I am yet to form an opinion. But I do intend to follow the case with interest.
Beautifully summed up.
Unreasonable hours is a given in the work of parliamentary staffers. Ever since Adam was a boy. And Eve a girl.
Will this end now or will the big ego be put under the rug?
Adam working unreasonable hours as a boy and Eve, a girl would have been child slavery.
When Adam delved and Eve span, who then gouged the profit from the sweat of their brow?
Adversarial meeja campaigns are sexy and fun. Consensual politics that produces useful, workable legislation is hard, anonymous, unglamorous…work. Accountable work. Why, why…shorely it’s not possible that ‘GetUp! (to a point, m’lud) Sal’ is a tyre-kicking soft pap prog lightweight? I fink we should be told, Crikey!
PS: Opening a book on how many of these Teals and their teams turn out to be one term wonders, and how many of ’em stayers.
Ryan is my local member and she has done a good job so far, though she tries to do too much. Parliament doesn’t work 9 to 5 and staff have to be available when Parliament is sitting. It goes with the job and those interested in working with Federal politicians know it is part of the job description. Campaigning is quite different to running a politician’s office.
Yeah, I wasn’t having a go at her. She has nothing to prove to a dilettante like Rugg. Or any of us.
Put me down for $10 for none, zip, nada & how about odds on any gaining a seat in NSW in March?
A political staffer, especially the chief of staff who would no doubt be on a salary way above the award and should remain at work until the boss retires for the day. If that is not possible, moving on without making a mess (in the courts) would be in everyone’s best interest.
A staffer should only work 40 hours per week for their base salary. Anything beyond that should be paid by the hour.
I believe under the MOPs Act, they are paid an annual lump sum as a catch-all for overtime, rather than by the hour.
can I get some of that piecework action…? does anyone else not think this conversation is perverse to its core?
does anyone else here work in the actual neoliberal economy these luxuriating, featherbedding pr*cks of the Knowledge Classes have shoved onto us these last bipartisan 30 years..???
am I the only mug?
May I assume that is a rhetorical question….
Laughing..so I don’t cry. What planet do you people inhabit?
Planet Privilege – note the soft hands and softer skulls.
Do you have any idea the kind of hours political staffers pull?
It’s one of the most brutal white-collar jobs around.
I guess this is part of an adjustment to the system. The staffers of political parties, as far as I can tell, are looking for an eventual job as a MP or Senator, or are not much more than devotees of a political cult. They are probably prepared to tolerate an awful lot more than even the most dedicated staffer who isn’t working under cult member conditions.
Also, let’s not forget the Jenkins Report. Rugg may very well be considering her position within a broader framework of improving the working conditions in Parliament House and its associated work spaces. She is, after all, an activist.
Yes, Woke. Because a job as CoS for a newly-elected female Teal MP is sheer hell on earth. The horror! The horror…
Hey, Knowledge Class elite: reckon you all might spare some time, thoughts and resources for the workplace conditions of peeps who don’t work in your rarified realms? Asking for a friend on $22.81/hour, split night shifts, wiping arses, no hols, sick leave, mileage or complaint avenues.
Good grief.
get those Drum Consultant coterie to stop supporting the middle men with their fingers in tge NDIS, property council, arts events…. give the support to individual participants – they can get real jobs
You’re sh*tting me. Seriously????
..you seriously regard working for an MP as a ‘brutal’ white collar job? (is there even such a thing?) ..
“Indoor work, no heavy lifting & a 6 figure salary” – where can I get me some o’ that?
No worse than any serious Executive role in the Private Sector. The pay is not the issue (she accepted it). It’s what is considered “reasonable” overtime and the alleged “hostile conduct” in the workplace that is the issue.
‘reasonable overtime’…in my book, anyone on six figures plus does not get to watch the clock at all.
what planet do these people live on?
6 figures is SFA these days.
not if you’re a carer, a counsellor, a retail worker, a cleaner, a labourer…
Don’t disagree however I was only referring to the remuneration itself, not the role. In Western society, you are paid according to the value the market places on those roles.
On which basis, Arnie is the greatest actor ever.
sez the spokesbot for the Sanctimony Freeloaders Association.
Mine heart breaketh not – it is about public service, not personal gain or just another goof-off, 9-5 CV padder.
aged care ?