The Greens will present draft legislation within the next two months to legalise cannabis, Crikey can reveal.

Senator David Shoebridge, who recently received a cost analysis from the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) estimating that legalisation could generate $28 billion in revenue over a decade, said the legislation would be circulated for consultation and that the party’s goal was to convince the Labor government it is time to take cannabis off the black market.

“We’re genuinely excited by the breadth of the support for the campaign and the lack of any rational opposition to it,” Shoebridge told Crikey.