There was something appropriately bleak and comic about yesterday’s leadership change for the Liberal Party in Western Australia, the fifth since Colin Barnett bowed out in 2017.

David Honey pulled out of the vote, leaving Libby Mettam as not only the only other leadership candidate, but the only other lower house MP for the party in the state.

As we’ve long chronicled, the WA Libs achieve a level of tragi-comic dysfunction that would have Todd Solondz wincing and looking away. Honey took over from Zak Kirkup after the party was reduced to two lower house MPs in the Mark McGowan massacre of March 2021.