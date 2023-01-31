Chris Bowen’s first six months in office saw him meet with billionaires, journalists, energy leaders, and business groups, according to his diary, but climate advocacy groups were granted less of the climate change and energy minister’s time.

The diary was disclosed late last week following several freedom of information requests, and arrives in the midst of a broad push for the ministerial diaries of senior figures in the Albanese government, after Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke disclosed theirs.

After taking a week to settle into his office, Bowen’s first order of business was an ongoing meeting with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, beginning on June 6.