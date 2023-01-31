At the launch of Revive, Australia’s new cultural policy, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced “the establishment of a poet laureate for Australia”, a truly momentous occasion. Below are a few thoughts about who should get the gig.

Gina Rinehart

Rinehart is a woman of many talents, but her immortal work Our Future may well be her most significant achievement, taking the artform to places none have dared go before — or since. Here’s a taste: