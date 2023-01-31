The Espy, St Kilda’s grand old rock pub, has long been a favourite venue for the Labor Party, so it was no surprise that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Arts Minister Tony Burke chose to launch the government’s cultural policy there.

Labor is rightly proud of its legacy of cultural policy. Gough Whitlam created the Australia Council, and Paul Keating gave us artistic fellowships and a nationwide triple j. Even if Julia Gillard’s administration was not particularly arts friendly, she did give us Australia’s last cultural policy, Creative Australia, in 2013.

So yesterday’s announcement was a big deal, with part-time DJ Albo warming up the faithful and introducing Burke, then sticking around to pose for a selfie with Missy Higgins.