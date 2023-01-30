Amid a media cyclone last week concerning chronic violence and alcohol issues in Alice Springs, children in two detention centres almost 4000 kilometres apart were being held in solitary confinement. Most are on remand; most, if not all, are First Nations. The continued documentation of the horrors inside these centres begs the question: why isn’t there an outcry?

Donna Hunter’s 12-year-old grandson has spent four months during the past two years inside the former adult prison in Berrimah known as Don Dale Detention Centre, on the outskirts of Darwin. Hunter says he has spent long periods in solitary confinement and that his meals have been shoved through door hatches. She cites a lack of recreational activities and therapeutic care as longstanding issues.

“Just imagine what that does to their head. For two years now I’ve seen the difference in my grandson from what he is today … He’s there in that place that was condemned for a bulldozer, but it’s still standing,” she said.