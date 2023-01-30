This summer’s media stumbles over the Voice have revealed something its supporters have long feared: the major threat to its success is traditional media. Not through open hostility (outside the op-ed pages of The Australian, anyway) but because cowed journalists have taught themselves to squeeze any story into an all-conflict-all-the-time, Canberra-centred framing.

It would have been a summer of media slapstick if the subject wasn’t so serious: a skid on the banana skin of “details” thrown out by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, a face-planting pratfall tripped up by “sovereignty” all accompanied with a Chicken Little “The sky is falling!” shrieking from the commentariat (including *cough* some here at Crikey).

Thankfully, Australia Day brought a pause and an opportunity for a reset.