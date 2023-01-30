The less said about the TV audience for the Australian Open tennis tournament on Nine, the faster the network will forget. The Nick Kyrgios knee injury, the early exit of Rafael Nadal, the growing dominance of The Joker and the lack of Ash Barty meant viewers of Nine’s various broadcasts stayed away, while at Melbourne Park they flocked in record numbers — especially for last night’s men’s final.

The match averaged 1.706 million, down sharply from the 2.095 who last year watched Nadal win in five sets, coming back from two sets down to Russian Daniil Medvedev. Barty’s win a year ago averaged 3.577 million; Saturday night’s win by Aryna Sabalenka brought in less than a million nationally. The men’s doubles final win by Aussies Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler averaged 576,000 after 11pm on Saturday.

Elsewhere, the knockout game in the BBL drew 584,000 on Seven. Ten ended The Bachelors Australia with its best figures — 535,000 for the decision and 513,000 for the antics.