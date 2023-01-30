Novak Djokovic hit his way to double-digits last night, securing a 10th Australian Open title, a record-levelling 22 major titles, and a return to the world leaderboard. All that with what he described as “fluffier” and “bigger” balls.

Djokovic was among several top-seed players during the 2023 tournament to serve Tennis Australia a below-average review of its match ball of choice, declaring the Dunlop flat, fuzzy and unfeasible to hit winners. The balls were said to have a shorter-than-short lifespan that protracted play by lending themselves to slower strokes and longer rallies.

As tennis allegedly turns half-speed, other ball sports are migrating to makes and models that shave match time off the clock.