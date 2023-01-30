Pope Francis has been copping some flak for declaring that homosexuality should not be a crime, while maintaining it’s still a sin. This, some have said, is a nonsensical rhetorical knot. Is that fair?

Quoting the pontiff accurately, he said: “Being homosexual is not a crime. It’s not a crime. Yes, but it’s a sin. Fine, but first, let’s distinguish between a sin and a crime.”

Clearly thinking out loud, he added: “It’s also a sin to lack charity with one another.”