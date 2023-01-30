You do, under some circumstances, have to hand it to Novak Djokovic. The Serbian tennis great last night chalked up a remarkable 10th title at the Australian Open (which is also how many times he’s competed in the tournament).
There will be much written about Djokovic’s sporting legacy and where he now stands in the “greatest tennis player of all time” debate. But thanks to his time in immigration detention last year, when his visa was cancelled because he allegedly “failed to provide appropriate evidence” that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, Djokovic has a new set of fans.
The following people are united not only for their admiration of Djokovic, but their tendency to spread dangerous misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.
Leading the charge is Craig Kelly, the inexplicably protected Liberal MP turned roundly rejected UAP candidate, but a coterie of anti-vaxxers are having a field day, frequently adding a healthy seasoning of incoherence to their commentary.
Nigel Farage must live in a very big house if he thinks detention in an inner city hotel constitutes “house arrest”.
What a rogues gallery of incompetent fools.
Hey Charlie, could you do some research for me please? Look up the Australian Bureau of Statistics mortality figures for the vaccination itself and the figures for excess deaths over 2021 and 2022 that weren’t related to Covid and pre-exisiting conditions. I think there’ll be quite a surprise in there for you, I know I was. I quite understand that those in government didn’t want to frighten the you know what out of everyone, but surely it’s OK now, to look back and say “Hmmm we didn’t know THAT.” And to learn from what happened and use it to improve? Isn’t that the basis of science itself?
Like you I can’t be bothered.
What doesn’t surprise me is that I have little time for people who urge others to “do some research” online.
Why not just state your case and be done with it?
Ah Joe – that’s because people don’t believe it unless they look it up for themselves, so I’d be wasting my breath.
How true!
I would have thought that the ‘anti-vaxxer’ crew would be more likely celebrating the eye-boggling revelations of Pfizer’s Director of Research and Development Jordan Tristan Walker as shown at https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1618510318053003265.
Novak Djokovic has been one of the best Tennis Players over the last 10 or so years. And still is.
However, it is no surprise that he won this year’s Australian Open. All one has to do is look at the other Top Players of the last Decade or so, and see how many of them are getting a lot older, and are carrying more injuries.
He had a breeze run, playing the last couple of games against much lower ranked players.
His win certainly has nothing to do with his vaccination status.
The Anti-Vaxx community have found themselves a hero, and are singing it from the rooftops.