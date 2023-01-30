You do, under some circumstances, have to hand it to Novak Djokovic. The Serbian tennis great last night chalked up a remarkable 10th title at the Australian Open (which is also how many times he’s competed in the tournament).

There will be much written about Djokovic’s sporting legacy and where he now stands in the “greatest tennis player of all time” debate. But thanks to his time in immigration detention last year, when his visa was cancelled because he allegedly “failed to provide appropriate evidence” that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, Djokovic has a new set of fans.

The following people are united not only for their admiration of Djokovic, but their tendency to spread dangerous misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines.

Leading the charge is Craig Kelly, the inexplicably protected Liberal MP turned roundly rejected UAP candidate, but a coterie of anti-vaxxers are having a field day, frequently adding a healthy seasoning of incoherence to their commentary.

Novax Djokovic won & kept his principles doing so. Two rare & worthy accomplishments https://t.co/xQtTvamc5t — Malcolm Roberts ?? (@MRobertsQLD) January 29, 2023

Novak wins in Australia! He would have won last year too, if they hadn't put him under house arrest. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 29, 2023

I know which of these two inspire healthy choices.



Hint: not Jeffrey Epstein’s mate pic.twitter.com/hZ6pl6mKsS — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 29, 2023