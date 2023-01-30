Young checkout operators are back with a vengeance as the Australian labour market drags in workers from all age groups, including schoolkids.

During our many years of rising underemployment, the idea children should work became quaint and old-fashioned. Adults took part-time jobs while the youth were coddled at home, focusing on their studies. The rate at which school students had jobs sank from 36% in 2005 to 32% by 2019.

Our roaring inferno of a labour market has changed all that. Now it will take all the fuel it can: 40% of all students aged 15 to 19 are employed, according to official ABS statistics.