Two Australian ticket companies appear to have seized the opportunity to help Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party host a series of vaccine-sceptic conferences after a US ticket platform pulled out at the last minute.

Palmer raged against Eventbrite last week for cancelling a Sunshine Coast UAP event featuring a US coronavirus vaccine sceptic.

“We do not live in Nth Korea — WE WILL NOT BE CENSORED,” Palmer tweeted, along with a screen grab of what he said was an email to customers from Eventbrite.