The “right to be forgotten” has a nice ring to it, right? In a world where everything we do online can be tracked, logged and analysed, the notion of forgetting can feel alluring.

That’s probably why the right to be forgotten — along with the related concept of the right to erasure — often makes headlines and captures the attention of politicians. However, while it may sound sexy, it’s no silver-bullet solution to protecting privacy.

In the lead-up to this year’s long-awaited reform of the Privacy Act, we need to stay vigilant against mere privacy theatre. There are many meaningful changes to better protect our human rights in the digital age, and we need to ensure we’re not distracted by false solutions.