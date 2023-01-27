Oh, for the Williams sisters or Ash Barty — players with flair and personalities who are ready to take risks and impose their wills on matches. Instead last night we got patty cake tennis in the Australian Open women’s singles. Can anyone remember who played apart from the defeated semi-finalist and former two-time champion Victoria Azarenka?

The women’s semi-finals had 709,000 watching last night’s first night session nationally, with nearly 600,000 watching the second. Nine easily won the night. Today and tonight it’s the men’s semis — no one can forget the Joker or Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas. If they win and meet in the final on Sunday night, it could soften the blow from what has been a very weak Australian Open.

Network channel share:

1. Nine (36.3%)

2. Seven (24.4%)

3. ABC (16.5%)

4. Ten (14.8%)

5. SBS (8.1%)