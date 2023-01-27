Visitors at the Australian Open this year encountered a strange sight at one of the exhibition centres on the grounds of Melbourne Park: four players smacking a tennis ball with wooden paddles in a court enclosed by glass walls.

Strap on your sweatbands and trainers because this is probably the next big thing in Australian recreation. A combination of tennis, pickleball and squash, padel is already a phenomenon in Europe, and has gained a foothold here, with clubs in Perth, the Gold Coast, Sydney and Melbourne. Now that it has the blessing of Tennis Australia — which featured a practice exhibition court during the two weeks of the Open and also hosted the Australian Padel Open — expect it to start popping up everywhere.

Tennis fans already know the rules of padel (more or less). It’s played in doubles, uses the same ball and scoring system, and includes all of your favourite shots: ground strokes, volleys, overheads and drop shots (often called “chiquitas” because the game was invented in Mexico and is extremely popular in Spain. When you play, expect to hear a lot of Spanish, Italian, French and Portuguese).