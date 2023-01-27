“There was a scene where I had to say ‘bonking’. I had no idea what it meant. I was asking people on set but they wouldn’t tell me,” recounted Alex Cook, a former child actor and now adult working behind the scenes in film.

Cook was eight when she began playing the character Lou on the Australian television drama series Love My Way. Amid the adult themes and expectations, Cook developed a sophisticated vocabulary and a mature approach to money. As a child, she successfully ransacked all of her acting-related remunerations.

“The problem was my parents trusted me. I was persuasive and confident. They’d also never had a child with money, so they had no clue how to handle it,” Cook, now 26, told Crikey.