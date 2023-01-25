The honeymoon is over, baby
It’s never going to be that way again
— The Cruel Sea’s “The Honeymoon is Over”
Politics being what it is, it’s very possible that Anthony Albanese might be a little grateful for the crime wave sweeping Alice Springs, because it has given him the chance to act decisively, and be seen to be doing so.
It will make a welcome change from the shellacking the government is getting on the Voice, which itself disappeared from the front pages in an instant.
