That cheering you can hear from North Sydney is the gang at Nine — programmers and ad sales people — watching the progress of The Joker and the Greek Hunk (aka Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas) through the men’s side of the Australian Open. With all the Aussies out, Nine needs top-rated players to make it to the finals to get good audiences this weekend.

Djokovic plays his quarter-final tonight night, Tsitsipas is through to his semi. Nine is crossing fingers, feet, eyes and everything else that both make it to Sunday night’s final.

For the women it’s a cast of unknowns in Australia except for Victoria Azarenka (who won in 2012 and 2013) who grunted her way through her quarter-final to head for a semi on Thursday. Their final audience won’t be good for numbers because of so many unknowns.