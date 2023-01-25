Many readers would have a passing awareness of the “Alan Johns” or “Witness J” matter, in which a former intelligence officer was secretly charged, arraigned, convicted, sentenced and imprisoned in a Canberra jail in “unprecedented” Kafkaesque style in early 2019.

But few would know of this telling exchange between Greens Senator David Shoebridge and the independent national security legislation monitor, Grant Donaldson SC, two months ago.

“All of the orders that were made in the Alan Johns matter that gave rise to [its secrecy] were made by the consent of the parties,” Donaldson said, as he fronted the Senate’s Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee.