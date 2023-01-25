It seems not even a new girlfriend and photographs of the 91-year-old media tycoon living it up somewhere in the Caribbean could sway the cold hearts of News Corp’s minority shareholders into supporting the recombination of the two arms of the Murdoch empire.

Rupert Murdoch has stopped an assessment of a potential merger of Fox Corp and News Corp, which have been separate for nearly a decade, officially notifying the boards of both companies that the proposal was being withdrawn. The news was relayed in a press release after US trading had ended at 4pm Tuesday on Wednesday morning in Australia.

“In withdrawing the proposal, Mr Murdoch indicated that he and Lachlan K Murdoch have determined that a combination is not optimal for shareholders of News Corp and FOX at this time,” News Corp said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.