Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has refused to rule out exploring legislative options ahead of a referendum if it could expedite the government’s commitment to truth-telling and treaty, as support for the government’s Indigenous Voice to Parliament loses steam.

“The Greens want truth and treaty to be taken as seriously as the Voice and called for $161 million to be put towards this in the last budget,” Thorpe told Crikey.

“Other matters that we’ve put on the table in our negotiations with Labor include enacting the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, keeping kids out of prison, and making Medicare available in prisons. This would save peoples lives, before any referendum.”