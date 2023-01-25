All John Howard ever wanted was for us to be relaxed and comfortable, to celebrate Australia Day watching a day-nighter at the ‘G, sipping a local brew in an Australian flag-adorned stubby holder, with the Triple J Hottest 100 on the speakers and snags quietly charring on the barbie.

How sad the former PM must feel these days, his legacy devolved into an annual brawl over — of all things — the date. If we can’t all feel good celebrating the day that Captain Cook completed his circumnavigation of the continent and planted the British flag on Uluru, what has become of Australia?

Fair question, but what about — as Peter Dutton would insist — the detail? Allow me to answer the questions that burn.