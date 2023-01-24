Valiant, yes. Outmatched, yes. And Australia’s last hope in men’s tennis at this year’s Australian Open gone … yes. The Joker’s one-legged win last night was as impressive as his one-legged win on Saturday night, and more than a million people — to be exact, 1.020 million, the highest audience so far this tournament — watched The Joker beat Alex de Minaur in straight sets.

A little earlier in the day, Nine’s Today — with new addition Sarah Abo aboard — had a small victory, topping Seven’s Sunrise in the metro markets 193,000 to 192,000. It is still summer holidays for many people, so viewing numbers are down.

Network channel share: