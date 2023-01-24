The NSW government and Labor opposition have been urged to make grander election commitments on housing as three of the state’s most marginal seats descend into housing stress.

On Monday, the UNSW City Futures Research Centre released data revealing that some 18,600 households in south-western Sydney — just under 13% — are experiencing some sort of housing stress, including soaring rents, overcrowding and homelessness.

Among the electorates suffering the toughest housing conditions are three of the most marginal seats in NSW.