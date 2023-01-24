The 1990s were just an epoch-making decade in which the seeds for what we now see and experience were sown. Two pivotal dates, the anniversaries of which were at the weekend, stand out.

First, the inauguration of William Jefferson Clinton as the 42nd president of the United States, 30 years ago. Second, the revelation through an internet scandal sheet, the Drudge Report, of his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, five years later to the day.

Clinton was a change-making politician who commanded attention and left the crowd wanting more. His legacy can be measured in myriad ways — he changed his party, the Democrats, the country and much of the international agenda. His failures were often as great in magnitude as his achievements. But his slate remains more positive than negative and, as with many political practitioners, he’s being reassessed for the better, even by old foes.