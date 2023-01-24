As China launches itself with gusto into the Year of the Rabbit, there is increasing commentary that we may have seen peak China in 2022 when, in October, President Xi Jinping was anointed for a third term as leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

It might be time to revise the country’s rise.

Since Xi’s triumph, it’s all been bad news. China faced its second-worst economic performance since the death of Mao Zedong, a global downturn, and the ramifications of its disastrous sudden exit from its zero-COVID policy. This is taking place within an increasingly tense regional security environment, underscored by Japan’s recent commitment to a major military upgrade.