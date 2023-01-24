Last year, CNN decided to reposition its news coverage as more “centrist”. In doing this, it joined The New York Times in wanting to be a news outlet — in the words of journalist and podcaster Ezra Klein — for everyone.

Such moves by globally influential outlets reflect a desire to rid themselves of biased or extreme content that turns political opponents into enemies and destroys the ability of democratic institutions to function — and they should be welcomed. Indeed, if they help slow or stop America’s democratic decline, Australian media — which is busy being factionalised and/or corporatised — should do the same.

The argument goes like this. The media plays a critical role in democracy, not just by shining light into dark corners but by showcasing those who model what democratic discussion looks like. When experts who make their case clearly and passionately while treating their opponents as just that — opponents, not enemies — citizens in a democracy learn by example how to keep the tone civil and use reason to play the ball, rather than merely insulting to belittle.