Australia is likely to see the decriminalisation and retail of cannabis well before its widespread medical use.

Since it was downscheduled in 2016 by the Therapeutic Goods Administration to allow it to be prescribed by any doctor in Australia, its uptake as medicine has been limited. That is disappointing since the anti-inflammatory and psychotropic effects of cannabis — and the ubiquity of inflammation and stress as determinants of disease — make it a potentially useful drug for many common health conditions.

The major cannabinoids (active ingredients) of the cannabis flower are cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). When consumed by humans, THC and CBD activate cannabinoid receptors CB1 and CB2 — these propagate and modify activity in the central nervous system, the immune and other organ systems. Any molecule, not exclusive to the cannabis plant, that activates these receptors can be described as a cannabinoid — they can be found in other familiar products like black pepper and chocolate.