It was Nine’s night as the seventh night of the Australian Open dominated screens, making up four of the top 10 programs. Tonight from 7pm should be the biggest so far, with The Joker (with an injured hamstring in his left thigh) taking on Aussie Alex de Minaur. The Joker’s gutsy, one-legged win on Saturday night, beating 28th seed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, was one of the best of his career.

Tennis aside, viewing levels on the whole in metro and regional markets were lower last night: Seven’s Big Bash game drew 450,000, Ten’s The Bachelors Australia a mere 336,000.

